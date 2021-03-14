Kids showcase awesome skills with a football, old clip goes viral
The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. There are those videos which leave us surprised and also those that leave us thoroughly entertained. Also, there are the kinds of clips which leave us amazed and amused, both at the same time. Just like this clip showcasing the amazing football skills of a group of kids.
Originally shared on Instagram back in 2019 by El Cambio Academy, an organisation working towards developing African youth through football and education, the video again captured people’s attention after being shared recently on Twitter. In fact, since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the video has gathered nearly 1.6 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.
“Teamwork,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the video and after seeing the clip you’ll agree that it’s the perfect caption.
Did that clip leave you astonished? Then you’re not alone. There were many who wrote how the clip evoked the same feeling in them too.
“That’s a lot of pressure on the last guy, but he nailed it!” wrote a Twitter user. “So awesome!!! Cheers to those boys!” shared another. “Gotta love the unbridled joy mixed with the genuine surprise experienced by the chaperones hanging out in the back when the kids nailed it lol,” expressed a third.
Here’s how some others reacted:
What are your thoughts on the clip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kids showcase awesome skills with a football, old clip goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hug a sheep': German farm introduces free cuddling sessions to beat loneliness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of grooming sessions of animals is too cute to handle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual event of Elephant Day celebrated in Ayutthaya, Thailand. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico take fight against Covid-19 to vast market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for migratory birds in flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzz Lightyear left on plane goes on an amazing journey to reunite with its 'And
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballerina in Russia dances on ice to save bay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox