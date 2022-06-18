Kindergarten teacher who takes online classes meets graduating students for first time

Teachers teaching students through online video chatting apps is not uncommon in the present times. This is what this teacher does and his Instagram page even explains that he is an “Online school kindergarten teacher with some travel thrown in.” His page is also filled with various videos that show him interacting with his students online. However, his recent video is a bit different – and a whole lot wholesome. It shows him interacting with his online class for the first time.

The teacher who goes by Mr. Talcott on Instagram, posted the video with a sweet caption. “I'm so proud of them!,” he wrote.

The video opens to show him talking to his class, not visible on screen. He is seen sharing words of motivation and they may leave you inspired too.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 90,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various appreciative comments.

“I've said it before, and I'll say it again - every single student that you teach is the luckiest student in the world. You are a GEM! A blessing! Thank you for sharing your gift with us,” posted an Instagram user. “We need more teachers like you,” shared another. “This is amazing. You’re an inspiration for everyone, especially for these children. We need more teachers that care as much and as deeply as you do! These students are blessed to have you as their teacher. Kudos to you for being a light to these young souls!” commented a third. “Oh my gosh! He gets my vote for Teacher of the Year!” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

