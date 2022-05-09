Kitten named Cheddar plays ‘no boops’ game with human. Watch them play together

A tiny kitten or puppy or any other pet for that matter has the wonderful ability to enter one’s life and make it so much better. From spending time with them to looking after their needs to even playing silly games with them can make the pet parent’s day a brighter one. So, if you’re on the brink of bringing home a pet, let this video push you towards it even more. This video shows a human playing a silly game with their kitten and kitty is seen reacting to it in the most adorable way possible.

According to the video posted on Reddit, the kitten is named Cheddar. The kitten is seen on a bed facing its human. “Cheddar and I playing his favorite game ‘No Boops’,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows the human trying to touch the kitten’s nose. Only, the kitten doesn’t seem too excited about this and keeps swatting the hand away. The human goes on to give the kitten some pets as well. All in all, the video is a must watch for anyone who wants to brighten up their day.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared some 15 hours ago and it has since collected over 2,500 upvotes. Several people have posted comments about the video.

This Reddit user asked a rather pertinent question after watching the sweet video. “HIS favorite game? Or YOUR favorite game?” they asked.

“Cheddar is the cutest name! I have an orange kitty! His name is Butter!” shared another. “Spicy Cheddar,” added a third hilariously. “Hey! That’s Nacho nose to touch!!” posted a fourth.

The kitten’s human also shared a comment about the game in the comments section. “He is batting me very gently without extending his claws at all. If he had used his claws I would have disengaged immediately, as I do anytime one of the kittens bites or uses their claws while being handled. We have a bunch of toys in their room and for high energy play, like chasing or play fighting, we use them and not our hand,” they explained.

What do you think about this kitten?