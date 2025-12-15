‘Kneesocks weather in Bangalore🥶’: City shivers as it braces for one of the coldest Decembers

Bengaluru’s persistent cold spell has not only brought down temperatures but also set social media buzzing, with residents flooding the internet with jokes and memes on the city’s changing winters. The weather office has predicted similar conditions over the next few days.(X/@Saranyagop)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures across South Interior Karnataka have remained below normal, with Bengaluru recording a low of around 14.5 degrees Celsius, nearly 2.7 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. Clear skies during the night and early morning hours, coupled with heavy dew formation, have intensified the chill, officials said, according to a report by AsianetNews.

Internet reacts to Bengaluru weather

The cold spell has left many residents shivering, with several reporting foggy conditions that disrupted travel. One social media user said dense fog delayed their flight from Bengaluru to Delhi by over an hour. "Fog is really bad in Bangalore today. My flight to Delhi is already delayed by over an hour,” the traveller posted.

“Nature turned on AC today in Bangalore and lost the remote,” one user joked, while another said city residents “need cops at noon and sweaters by evening.”

Some users also wondered if the city was witnessing its coldest morning of the season. “Feels extremely cold today. Might be the coldest morning so far,” a user commented, while another quipped, “Kneesocks weather in Bangalore.”

One user embraced the weather, calling it Bengaluru’s “hill station feel” and celebrating the foggy mornings. “This winter is ‘chill’. Bengaluru shows its hill station feel. Foggy mornings are a routine now and it is good,” the user wrote

Temperature in Bangalore

Notably, the weather office has predicted similar conditions over the next few days. According to Asianet News, the Meteorological Department warned that nights would remain unusually chilly, with clear skies and heavy dew during early mornings, adding to the discomfort. Residents have been advised to wear warm clothing and take precautions, particularly children and the elderly.