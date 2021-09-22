Kolkata policeman shields dogs from heavy rain, picture goes viral

A picture shared by Kolkata Police showing a policeman’s heartwarming gesture has gone viral online. The image has now won people over. There is a possibility that it will win your heart too.

“Moment of the Day! Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, near the 7 point crossing at Park Circus. #WeCareWeDare,” the department wrote while sharing the image.

The picture shows the policeman managing traffic while holding an umbrella in one hand. What is heartwarming in the picture is that it also shows two dogs sitting beneath the parasol.

Take a look at the post:

Moment of the Day!



Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, near the 7 point crossing at Park Circus. #WeCareWeDare pic.twitter.com/pnUGYIRKkA — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 18, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 2,500 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various heartfelt comments. Many people appreciated the wonderful gesture of the policeman.

“Doing duty in heavy rain with helping animal from rain salute to @KolkataPolice,” wrote a Twitter user. “My Salute to real life heroes. Thank you KP,” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Kolkata Police?