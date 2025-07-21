'Kuch bhi nahi hai foreign mein': Indian vlogger's Hong Kong video goes viral

An Indian travel vlogger is going viral for his blunt comparison between Hong Kong and Indian cities. In a video posted on Instagram, the vlogger Samal can be seen walking through a clean riverside in Hong Kong, as he points out what exactly makes foreign countries feel more “developed.” “Kya hai foreign? Kuch bhi nahi hai foreign mein (What is so great about foreign countries? They have nothing). If we want to turn our cities into this, we can do so very easily. All we need is support from the government and people. We have tall buildings, greenery, and rivers," he says. Vlogger Samal can be seen walking through a clean riverside in Hong Kong, as he points out what exactly makes foreign countries feel more “developed.”(Instagram/travelwithsamalvlogs)

What’s missing, according to him, is a basic sense of civic duty.

“The only difference is cleanliness and civic sense. The roads here are clean. The flowerbeds only have flowers, not discarded gutka packets. Nobody has spat pan masala on them to change their colour. Nobody plucks flowers or steals plants,” he quipped, as he shows spotless sidewalks and beautifully manicured flower beds.

Take a look at the clip here:

“The rivers are clean with no plastic waste floating in them. There is no garbage to be seen anywhere. This is all a foreign country has and we pay so much to come here. We could replicate this at home by learning from these countries. These might not seem like big issues but such small actions are pushing India back. We are just as capable,” he concluded.

The video struck a chord with many Indians who called for better civic sense. "I wish this could be replicated in India but we have no civic sense. We are too busy fighting over caste, religion and language to focus on such issues," remarked one user.

Another added, "We Indians have everything, except the much needed civic sense."