Kylie Jenner thinks Kris Jenner's tweet for Kim Kardashian resulted from a hack

Recently, fans of the Kardashians were left confused after Kris Jenner seemed to name Kim as her favourite kid. The famous ‘momager’ made the announcement on Twitter, but many were not really certain that this was really her. And this tweet led to a series of responses from her daughters and fans alike.

The two tweets she seemingly posted praising Kim Kardashian, stated:

I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest! — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 26, 2022

Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!! — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 26, 2022

The first tweet was posted on April 27 and received more than 44,500 likes on it as of now. It has also received various comments like, “Kim is that you? Kris is always with her billion dollar baby Kylie.” Another wrote, “I knew it was Kim right away! Kris would never say that she loves all of her daughters and her son too.”

Kim Kardashian responded by humorously posting, “You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.”

Many people on Twitter were quick to point out the fact that it was probably Kim Kardashian who got a hold of her mom's phone by chance and made sure to make the most of this opportunity. Kris’s daughter Khloe Kardashian replied to her tweet by saying, “You spelled Khloé wrong.”

Whereas Kylie Jenner quoted this tweet in order to post this:

Many Twitter users were prompted to post hilarious reactions to these tweets, just like the following:

Kim tweeting this using Kris’ phone.🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qofsNOWWuy — Tiso Kadravash (@zukosflamess) April 26, 2022

Do you think Kim was the one who posted these tweets from Kris Jenner’s Twitter handle?