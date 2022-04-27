Home / Trending / Kylie Jenner thinks Kris Jenner's tweet for Kim Kardashian resulted from a hack
trending

Kylie Jenner thinks Kris Jenner's tweet for Kim Kardashian resulted from a hack

After Kris Jenner declared on Twitter that Kim Kardashian is her favourite child, fans and family were quick to react, including Kylie Jenner.
An old photo of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.(Instagram)
An old photo of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.(Instagram)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Recently, fans of the Kardashians were left confused after Kris Jenner seemed to name Kim as her favourite kid. The famous ‘momager’ made the announcement on Twitter, but many were not really certain that this was really her. And this tweet led to a series of responses from her daughters and fans alike.

The two tweets she seemingly posted praising Kim Kardashian, stated:

The first tweet was posted on April 27 and received more than 44,500 likes on it as of now. It has also received various comments like, “Kim is that you? Kris is always with her billion dollar baby Kylie.” Another wrote, “I knew it was Kim right away! Kris would never say that she loves all of her daughters and her son too.”

Kim Kardashian responded by humorously posting, “You are just so nice today mom! I didn't even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.”

Many people on Twitter were quick to point out the fact that it was probably Kim Kardashian who got a hold of her mom's phone by chance and made sure to make the most of this opportunity. Kris’s daughter Khloe Kardashian replied to her tweet by saying, “You spelled Khloé wrong.”

Whereas Kylie Jenner quoted this tweet in order to post this:

Many Twitter users were prompted to post hilarious reactions to these tweets, just like the following:

Do you think Kim was the one who posted these tweets from Kris Jenner’s Twitter handle?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kylie jenner kim kardashian khloe kardashian twitter viral hack + 4 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out