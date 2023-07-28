Lara Dutta shares ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ post with husband Mahesh Bhupathi

‘How it started vs how it’s going’ is an online trend that is standing strong for years now. Under this trend, people compare a throwback image and a recent picture to compare two different times in their lives. Though the trend started back in 2020, people are still sharing posts under it, including celebrities from different walks of life. And the latest person to join that list is Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi. She shared a beautiful post on Instagram featuring her husband and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. The image shows actor Lara Dutta with her husband and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. (Instagram/@larabhupathi)

“How it started…. VS ……. How it’s going!” the actor wrote as the post’s caption. Alongside she shared a split image. The first part of the picture shows the duo posing for the cameras in what appears to be an event. The other part of the photo shows them chilling on a couch.

Take a look at this heartwarming post shared by Lara Dutta:

Is ‘aww’ the word you’re inclined to say? Isn’t the picture absolutely lovely? Several netizens certainly felt that way and they took to the comments section of the post to express just that.

What did Instagram users say about this picture posted by Lara Dutta?

“Comfort and peace,” posted an Instagram user. “LOVE is a beautiful thing !!!” shared another. “A true love story,” added a third. “Looking great both of you,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared less than an hour ago. Since being posted, the picture has accumulated close to 4,400 likes and counting. What are your thoughts on this sweet post by Lara Dutta?

Love story of Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta got engaged to Mahesh Bhupathi in 2010 and the next year the duo tied the knot. The actor and the former tennis player welcomed their daughter Saira in 2012.