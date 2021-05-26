Home / Trending / Largest purple-pink 'Sakura' diamond auctions off for $29.3 million at Hong Kong
An employee poses with a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple pink diamond ring, which is called The Sakura Diamond, during a preview at Christie’s.(REUTERS)
An employee poses with a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple pink diamond ring, which is called The Sakura Diamond, during a preview at Christie’s.(REUTERS)
trending

Largest purple-pink 'Sakura' diamond auctions off for $29.3 million at Hong Kong

The “fancy vivid purple pink internally flawless” diamond was the star highlight of the sale.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 08:36 AM IST

A 15.81 carat Sakura diamond, the largest of its kind went under the hammer at Christie’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels Live Auction on May 23, selling for $29.3 million.

The “fancy vivid purple pink internally flawless” diamond was the star highlight of the sale.

It is the diamond’s exceptional rarity, extraordinary optical transparency, brilliant colour, and enormous size that make it an immensely important, and eternal masterpiece of nature.

“As fewer than 10 per cent of pink diamonds weigh more than one-fifth of a carat, this fancy vivid purple-pink diamond is of an unprecedented size of 15.81 carats, which is the largest of its kind (Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink) to be offered at any auction,” a Christie’s statement noted.

An employee demonstrates a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple pink diamond ring, which is called The Sakura Diamond, during a preview at Christie’s.(REUTERS)
An employee demonstrates a 15.81 carat fancy vivid purple pink diamond ring, which is called The Sakura Diamond, during a preview at Christie’s.(REUTERS)

It added that the lot fell in the exclusive group of the four per cent of pink diamonds that possess a colour deep enough to qualify as “fancy vivid”.

“This magnificent gem is graded ‘fancy vivid’ for its perfect display of strong saturation and remarkable pink hue with a secondary colour of purple, resembling the fascinating colour of cherry blossoms — appropriately coinciding with spring,” the auction house said.

Christie’s has previously offered on auction several of the largest and the rarest pink diamonds, including the Winston Pink Legacy sold in Geneva in 2018 that still holds the auction record per carat for any pink diamond.

“This season we are very honoured to continue this fine tradition by presenting ‘The Sakura Diamond’ in Hong Kong.

“This exceptionally rare and magnificent wonder of nature represents a unique expression of identity and mesmerising beauty through its enthralling purple pink hue, that will undoubtedly capture the hearts of discerning connoisseurs and collectors worldwide,” said Vickie Sek, Chairman, Department of Jewellery, Christie’s Asia Pacific.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diamond christie
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.