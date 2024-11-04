Law student sues Jindal Global Law School for failing him over ‘88% AI-generated’ exam answers

A law student has filed a lawsuit against OP Jindal Global University after he failed his end term examination for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to answer the questions on the test. In his petition, Kaustubh Shakkarwar said that the answers submitted by him were original and no AI tools were used by him. (Representational)

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Kaustubh Shakkarwar, who is pursuing Masters of Law (LLM) in Intellectual Property and Technology Laws at the Jindal Global Law School, has denied the allegation that he used AI-generated answers.

In his petition, Shakkarwar said that he appeared for the examination the end term examination for the subject ‘Law and Justice in the Globalising World’ on May 18. On June 25, the Unfair Means Committee told him that his answers were “88% AI-generated” which is why he failed the subject.

Court seeks University's response

Later, the Controller of Examinations also upheld the committee's decision.

Shakkarwar, who has previously worked as a researcher with the Chief Justice of India, has now approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court rubbishing the allegations of AI use.

The court has asked OP Jindal Global University to respond to the student’s petition and listed the matter for hearing on November 14.

Did not use AI, says student

In his petition, Shakkarwar, who runs an AI platform related to litigation, said that the answers submitted by him were original and no AI tools were used by him. He also alleged that the university did not issue any explicit guidelines on the use of AI and argued that since AI is a tool, plagiarism can only be established if there is a violation of copyright.

"The university is silent to state that use of AI would amount to ‘plagiarism’ and thus, the petitioner cannot be prosecuted for what is not explicitly prohibited,” the petition read.

He also alleged that the university had failed to offer an “iota of evidence” to support their allegations against him.

HT.com has reached out to OP Jindal Global University for a comment. This report will be updated when they respond.