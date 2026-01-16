'Layoff email was bad, LinkedIn was worse': Employee slams VP’s 'sad' post, says it's just for collecting likes

A social media post is making its rounds after an employee claimed having a "disgusting" experience following a layoff. While the initial email was a shock, the real blow came from seeing leadership post "sad" updates with heart emojis on LinkedIn just minutes later. The employee argued that these public displays of grief by executives are often a hollow branding exercise that ignores the immediate, life-altering stress faced by those actually losing their jobs. Many resonated with the employee’s layoff post. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“The layoff email was bad. LinkedIn was worse,” an employee wrote on Blind, a platform where professionals anonymously converse about their work-life challenges.

Also Read: Gurgaon techie laid off 5 months after joining, manager unaware: 'HR called me for a meeting' “I got the layoff email. Sat there for a bit. Didn’t tell anyone. For some reason, I opened LinkedIn. That was my mistake,” the individual posted.

They explained that they came across a LinkedIn post by a VP at the company that fired them. “A VP had already posted. Sad tone. ‘Had to say goodbye to amazing people.’ Heart emoji. Comments full of other execs saying how hard this must be for them.”

He continued, “Meanwhile, I’m sitting there thinking about my visa and how long my insurance lasts. What f**ked me up wasn’t the layoff. Basically, layoffs happen, leadership goes quiet internally, then they show up on LinkedIn to look human, they collect likes and condolences.

He added, “I can't believe this is what leadership looks like these day… it's disgusting... Don't open LinkedIn if you've been laid off, it will just make you more pissed.”