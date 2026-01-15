US techie says CTO fired him twice in one month, CEO intervened: ‘I was threatened’

But it wasn’t smooth sailing. When the CTO found out, he again fired the developer for “insubordination”. This time, the CTO also tried to have the COO fired.

However, when the developer reported the data to the Chief Operating Officer of the company, the CTO’s decision was reversed and he was rehired.

Posting about his rollercoaster experience on the social media platform X, the US-based software developer said that he was first fired by the CTO for looking at some data. The CTO apparently claimed that he was “under-qualified” to look at it.

The full stack developer called it a commentary on modern-day corporate culture, with his viral post sparking a wider discussion on workplace politics.

A software developer has claimed that he was fired and rehired two times by the same company in the space of just one month. The developer, who posts anonymously under the handle @giyu_codes on X, said that a disagreement with the company’s Chief Technical Officer resulted in his first dismissal — and the incident escalated until he was hired again, then fired, and then rehired by the CEO.

Threatened by CTO “I got fired again for insubordination, CTO tried to fire COO,” the developer said in his X post.

Luck, however, was on his side. This time, the techie was rehired directly by the CEO.

“I got rehired by CEO and was told that only he can fire me,” he said on X, adding that he is now being threatened by the CTO who initially fired him.

“Now I was threatened by CTO that he demands I'm fired if my data turns out to be wrong. Corporate is crazy man why is it like this,” the man wondered.

A discussion on office politics The post has gone viral with 1 million views on X, sparking a discussion on office politics.

““It’s because you’re in the upper echelons of corporate. Your problems are unique, as you’re no longer a plebeian dev anymore,” wrote one X user.

“CEO said only he can fire you? You're golden,” another person wrote.

“You’re a threat to the CTO because you’re actually useful so it’s best if you get fired,” an X user said, to which the techie replied: “Fired 3 times in one month AMA”.

“The toughest challenges in software are human while the technical ones are the most interesting,” an X user added sagely.

