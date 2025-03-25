Lecturer claims Indian students in UK struggle to find jobs, end up returning home

A UK-based lecturer’s candid remarks on the struggles of Indian students in Britain have ignited a heated discussion online. The lecturer, posting on Reddit under the username @adamsan99, shared his experiences teaching at a UK university where 80% of students are from India. A UK lecturer shared his views on Indian students prioritising part-time jobs over studies, resulting in many returning home without jobs.(Representational image/Pixabay)

The pursuit of jobs over studies

In the Reddit post, the lecturer explained that most Indian students enrol in one-year MSc programmes, hoping to secure permanent jobs and eventually settle in the UK. While acknowledging that this is a great opportunity, he expressed concerns about students prioritising part-time jobs over their education.

“Many students are so focused on covering living expenses that they neglect their studies,” he wrote. “They fail to build the skills, knowledge, or professional portfolios needed to compete in the UK job market. A UK degree alone will not secure a job; employers want more.”

Communication and confidence issues

The lecturer further noted that many Indian students struggle with communication, confidence, and engagement.

“The reality is that most Indian students I teach lack basic communication skills, confidence, and curiosity. They are shy, reserved, and often passive in their learning. This is a serious problem because employers in the UK value proactive, well-spoken, and adaptable candidates.”

He admitted that his perception of Indian students changed after teaching them in the UK. “Before this, I thought of Indians as hardworking and intelligent, often excelling in high-level positions. But my experience with students has been the opposite. They don’t engage, don’t complete coursework properly, and prioritise earning money over developing their skills. How can any employer hire someone with no confidence, no critical thinking, and no ability to communicate effectively? The simple answer is that they won’t. Many students will ultimately return to India because they failed to invest in what really matters.”

The importance of networking

Another key issue he pointed out was networking. He observed that many Indian students limit their social interactions to fellow Indians, missing out on crucial professional connections. “Employers already have stereotypes about Indian students, and unfortunately, many current students reinforce them by showing little initiative, poor communication skills, and a lack of engagement.”

Mixed reactions online

The lecturer’s post has garnered over 500 upvotes and sparked a debate among social media users.

One user commented, “This is a harsh but fair take. Networking and communication are key to landing a job in the UK.”

Another user disagreed, stating, “Many Indian students work part-time to survive. The system makes it tough for international students.”

A third person added, “UK universities prioritise money over education. They take in too many international students without ensuring proper support.”

Others expressed frustration at the lecturer’s generalisation, while some admitted they had faced similar struggles. One user wrote, “Not all Indian students are like this, but yes, many do struggle with adjusting to the UK job market.”

Another user commented, “It’s true that a degree alone isn’t enough. You have to stand out with skills and confidence.”