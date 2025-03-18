Indian student applies for 2,000 jobs in London, faces ‘rejection after rejection’

An Indian student got refreshingly candid about her job search in London, where she faced “rejection after rejection” despite holding a master’s degree in law. Aditi Kukreja revealed in an Instagram video that she applied for over 2,000 positions, only to be rejected from each of them. Her honest admission, coupled with her straightforward take on the tough job market, has turned her story into an inspiration for thousands. An Indian student opens up about her job search in London (Representational image)

Aditi’s job hunt

Aditi Kukreja’s job hunt began in March 2024, after she graduated from Queen Mary University of London with a master’s degree in law. Although she applied for several positions in London, the Indian student from Raipur kept getting disappointed.

“I studied law in Queen Mary University of London and graduated with an LLM degree in 2024. I started my job search from March 2024 and till date, it’s still going on,” Kukreja told HT.com.

“I worked hard and did everything by the book. Yet when it came to finding a job, nothing seemed to work,” she said on Instagram. “I applied to over 2,000 jobs online. Rejection after rejection.”

Undeterred by the slew of rejections, Kukreja took matters into her own hands. She printed out her CV and began handing out copies at every “restaurant, bar, and cafe” that she visited. After more than 100 in-person applications, she still had no luck.

Sharing her journey on Instagram (where she goes by @aditi.kukrejaa), she confessed that it was a “little embarrassing to admit” that McDonald’s rejected her.

“I applied for the Shift Leader position at McDonald’s, hoping to get some managerial experience while continuing my job search,” Kukreja told HT.com.

Meant for bigger things

The Raipur woman is now back home. The decision to abandon her job search in London was not easy, but Kukreja is cautiously optimistic, choosing to focus on the positives.

“I’ve always believed that when one door closes, another opens. Maybe all those rejections weren’t a sign of failure but a push towards something bigger,” she muses.

Her story has gone viral on Instagram, racking up hundreds of supportive comments.

“Always meant for bigger and greater things,” wrote one Instagram user under her video.

“This isn’t embarrassing, you tried your best, whatever is meant for you isn’t going to miss you. Just wait for it,” another advised.

Several people said they resonated with her experience, with dozens agreeing that they could not find a job in London as international students.

The UK's immigration policies for international students, including those from India, are undergoing significant changes aimed at reducing net migration. Previously, international students could remain in the UK for up to two years after completing their degree under the Graduate Route visa, with PhD graduates allowed a three-year stay. However, the UK government is considering tightening these rules. Proposals suggest that foreign graduates may be required to secure graduate-level employment to extend their stay, the Times reported.