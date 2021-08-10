Home / Trending / Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today. Watch
The image shows the adorable doggo getting adopted.(Reddit)
Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today. Watch

“The dog has such a cute heart-shaped nose!,” said a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:35 AM IST

Start your day with a clip of a shelter doggo whose infectious happiness may leave you energised to work and that too with a big smile on your face. A Reddit clip, showing the doggo getting adopted, has grabbed the attention of netizens and may leave you gushing too.

“Shelter dog is thrilled to be adopted,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows the doggo happily wagging its tail at the counter as its new owner stands beside.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some three hours ago, the clip has garnered over 4,300 upvotes and many reactions. The happy doggo made several netizens smile. While some tried to voice the doggo’s probable thoughts, others simply pointed out what a precious moment it is.

“Dog ‘Thank you sir, I am going to my new loving home’,” wrote a Reddit user. “The dog has such a cute heart-shaped nose!,” said another. "Goodbye friend, thanks for helping me get adopted. Okay mom let's go!" commented a third.

What do you think of this cute video?

