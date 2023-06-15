Lioness carries cub in her mouth in search of new den. Watch

Lionesses move their newborn cubs for several reasons, primarily centred around ensuring their safety and protection. And a video that captures a lioness searching for a new den with her cub in her mouth was recently shared online. Posted on YouTube, the video shows a lioness gently holding her cub by its neck, meandering Kruger National Park’s roads while tourists stop their cars to admire the rare sight. Lioness carry her cub in her mouth at South Africa’s Kruger National Park. (YouTube/Cute Tings)

The video was shared on the YouTube channel Cute Tings with the caption, “Lioness carries cub through traffic.” The video was captured by nature enthusiast Safraaz Suliman at Kruger National Park and was shared with Latest Sightings.

Watch the video right here:

“Every Kruger lover has that one road that is their favourite; sometimes it’s because of a special sighting they’ve had, and sometimes it’s because of the scenery that road has to offer. For me, the S65 Doispane Road is one of my all-time favourites in the park. Sightings of lions, leopards, and wild dogs keep bringing me back to it,” Suliman told Latest Sightings.

He added, “This particular day I decided to go in search of the resident pride of lions that centre their territory around the S65 dirt road. After having driven almost half way down, I came across a roadblock of safari vehicles clearly looking at something.”

“As I got closer to the roadblock, a lioness emerged from the right-hand side, and she was not alone. She had the tiniest, cutest cub I’ve seen in my life. The little cub was a few days old and clearly too small to fend for itself. The lioness had the cub tightly secured in her jaws,” he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON