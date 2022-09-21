List of things that bamboozles this Golden Retriever dog may leave you chuckling

Those who have ever pet dogs or love watching videos featuring them will not be surprised after playing this video. In it, one gets to see how a cute Golden Retriever dog gets bamboozled by several things. And, of course, the dog's funny antics are bound to leave one chuckling due to its hilarious quotient.

A dog page called Xena and Finn shared the video on Instagram. It has over 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram and is dedicated to two Golden Retrievers, Xena and her younger brother Finn. "Bamboozled Boi. Part 2!" read the caption posted along with the video. The video opens with a text insert that says, "Moments that left Finn feeling completely bamboozled." The video is a montage of several clips that shows how Finn gets tricked by his pet mom into going outside alone. It also shows him sitting with a clementine on his head and reacting when a bug invades his personal space.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared five days ago, the video has received more than 2 lakh views and nearly 22,000 likes. It has also received numerous comments. "So much bamboozles," read a comment from a page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "Sometimes my lips stuck in my teeth," read another from a dog page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "Look on the bright side. You can always make mimosas out of those clementines," read the third response from a dog page called Blu and Benny.

"This account always delivers love," posted an Instagram user. "The bug is my favourite," commented another. "His face just makes me happy! Thank you for sharing both of your fur babies with all of us!" wrote a third with a heart emoticon. "The clementine on his head omg hahah," expressed a fourth.