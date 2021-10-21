Little boy asks Alexa to play ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’. Watch

Videos of kids often catch the fancy of several netizens, as they are replete with innocence, charm and fun. A recent inclusion to the list of such videos involves a little cherub asking Alexa to play an evergreen Bollywood song ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’. The video was shared on the Instagram page 'tintinkabacha'.

The highlight of the video is how sweetly the boy asks Alexa to play the song. There’s a possibility you will play the clip over and over again. You may also feel tempted to share this adorable clip with others.

“He just doesn’t give command to Alexa but listens to it as well!! And then responds too!,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The video opens to show the boy standing on a sofa. He then very cutely asks Alexa to play the Bollywood song ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’. As soon as Alexa plays the song, the boy’s face lights up. Chances are, the childlike-glee on his face will melt your heart. The child later asks Alexa to play another song. However, Alexa tells him it doesn’t know about that song. It then asks him if he would like to learn a new skill. To that, the boy replies ‘No’. Isn’t this adorable?

Take a look at the clip:

The clip was shared four days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 6,800 likes. The share has also received several reactions from netizens. “Kabir's videos have become my daily dose of happiness. Hugs and kisses to this adorable child,” wrote one Instagram user. “Lovely baby,” commented another. “God bless,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON