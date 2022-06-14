Little boy meets his sister for the first time, goes over to give a hug. Watch

The moment that kids meet their younger siblings for the first time is precious. Their reaction on seeing their siblings with whom they would form a life-long bond is just heartening to watch. There are many videos on social media that show the moments when siblings meet for the first time and they are always delightful to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little boy meeting his sister for the first time.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent 17 hours ago. It has received more than 20,000 views so far. “The moment our son met his little sister,” says a text insert on the video. The video begins with the little boy named Tipton who is on a tricycle as he sees his parents come home. Then he sees his baby sister for the first time and goes over to her. He touches the baby’s feet gently and tries to open the buckle of her car seat. The boy then gives his sister a hug and it is heart-melting to watch.

“And just like that Tipton stepped into his new role as a big brother. I’ve been so nervous and excited for this moment and in typical Tipton fashion he blew me away. I can’t wait to watch these two grow up together,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“What an adorable, caring big brother,” commented an Instagram user. “Aww he was trying so hard to undo the car seat so he could carry her,” posted another. “I think he was trying to unbuckle her so there was nothing between them. So, sweet,” wrote a third. “Big brother is just a baby himself! Absolutely precious!” reads another comment.

