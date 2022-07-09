Home / Trending / Little boy uses sign language to try to stop waves at a beach. Watch cute video
trending

Little boy uses sign language to try to stop waves at a beach. Watch cute video

  • The little boy used sign language to try to stop the waves at a beach and it's adorable to watch. 
The boy used sign language to try to stop the waves at a beach.&nbsp;(deafmotherhood/Instagram)
The boy used sign language to try to stop the waves at a beach. (deafmotherhood/Instagram)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

Kids are so innocent and their antics are just heart-melting to watch. In a video that would make you emotional, a boy, who was born to deaf parents and knows sign language, is seen signalling to the waves to stop as he thinks that everyone understands sign language. The boy’s innocence is heartening to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account deafmotherhood that belongs to a woman named Janet Moreno. “When your CODA thinks the waves understand sign language. He kept signing to the waves to “wait, wait, wait!” Just so that he could catch the waves with his truck,” says a couple of text inserts on the video. CODA means child of deaf adults, it is explained in the caption. The young boy then got mad at his mother when she explained to him that he can’t use sign language to stop the waves from coming.

“UPDATE: CODA means child of Deaf adults. Daniel and I are deaf and our 2 boys are hearing. I am still just so in awe of how he thinks that if he signs to anything, that anything will listen to him!We are just so happy to be out on the beach! We absolutely love Florida!” says a part of the caption.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 1.16 lakh views so far. It has also received over 7,600 likes and several comments.

“But we were made in the image of God!! He spoke the world into existence!! Jesus spoke to the fig tree! Jesus even spoke to the wind and calmed the sea! I’m in awe now you’ve mentioned it, how it came naturally for him to speak to anything! Like I’m reminded that we are really made in the image of God. This is so cute!!” commented an Instagram user. “This brought so much joy to my day,” wrote another. “This is so pure and precious,” said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out