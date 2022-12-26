Little girl asks Santa for toy house on Christmas. Here’s how her wish comes true

Almost all of us, as kids, have made a long list of things we want Santa Claus to fulfil, and this little girl is no exception. She asked Father Christmas for a toy house where she could play, and her wish was granted, not by Santa but by her siblings, who built her one from scratch. Now, a video capturing the moment she saw the toy house has surfaced online and has warmed people’s hearts.

The heartening video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement is credited to a TikTok user who uses the handle @paoladelvalle16. “TEARS OF JOY: This girl asked Santa for a toy house where she could play. Since they are a family of limited means, her brothers surprised her by building one. Her expression says everything.... this is what the holidays are about,” read the caption accompanying the video. A text overlay on the video reads, “She asked Santa for a playhouse. Her family couldn’t afford one. So her siblings built her one. Her reaction = all that matters.”

The video shows the little girl brimming with joy as soon as she sees a toy house made by her brothers. Among other things, the house has an oven and a refrigerator made up of old carton boxes.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the tweet has amassed more than 1.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The heartwarming share has also received several comments from netizens.

Here’s what people posted in the comments:

“This is better than any playhouse that can be bought. This one was made from the heart,” posted an individual. Another shared, “The joy of the child is unparalleled! What a beautiful reminder that it’s not what we have but who we have.” “What AMAZING brothers she is blessed with,” expressed a third with a heart emoticon. “Oh my absolute heart!” wrote a fourth. “What a beautiful family. This fills my heart and soul and what a great lesson in appreciating all that we have,” commented a fifth.

