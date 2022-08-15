Little girl loves to paint her nails even though she’s not very good yet. Watch

Every fashionista has humble beginnings where they’re just learning how to go about different things that they love. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going steadily viral, shows a similar case when it comes to a little girl. The video opens to show how this little girl has come back from school and his telling her mom about how her day went, quite relatably. She then proceeds to tell her mom how some girl in her class had put mehendi on her hands and showed up at school. After the other girl was praised by the teacher, this girl claims, she had the idea of putting some nail paint on herself.

The video opens with a text insert that helps viewers get more context as to what is happening in it. “POV: Someone is obsessed with nail paint,” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable baby girl named Kuka Singh. She had over 1.3 lakh followers on it who look forward to videos and pictures of her daily antics.

Watch it here:

Shared on August 2, this video already has over 15,000 likes.

“My daughter also loves nail paint,” relates an Instagram user. “Haye Kuka, you’re so cute baby,” writes another. “Adorable cutie pie,” complimented a third.