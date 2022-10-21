Little girl's excitement on seeing her doll house will melt your heart. Watch

If you have ever lived with a child, you know there is never a dull moment with them. Kids have so much energy that they can play around all day and still not get tired. And the best part is that no matter what you give them, they are always excited about it. And one such excitement of a little girl was caught on camera.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @thesafillesquad, you can see a little girl scream in excitement. At the beginning of the video, her dad is taking out a doll house from the back of the car. When the girl sees the doll house, she screams in happiness. Upon seeing that, her father had a small scare and can be heard saying, "I thought she had a whistle in her hands."

Take a look at the video of the little girl getting excited to see the doll house here:

This video was uploaded just a few hours back; since then, it has been viewed more than 9000 times. The video also has 700 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "OMG, so funny. She is so cute." Another person wrote, "I can't stop watching this. Dad's face gets me every time!!! She's so cute." Someone else added, "Body tight, high note and cuteness." "Lmfao, dad's reaction is hilarious," added a fourth.