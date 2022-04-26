Little kids help their neighbourhood friend learn how to ride a bicycle. Watch

Do you remember the good old days when you went out to play with the kids in the neighbourhood? When everybody helped each other and enjoyed together, resulting in one of the best times and memories? Well, this video that has been posted by Good News Correspondent on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a moment between some children who belong to a certain neighbourhood.

The video opens to show that it was being recorded by someone who was standing at a distance and focusing on the children playing in the neighbourhood. They can be seen enjoying themselves, while some of the children have formed a group in order to protect one of their friends who can be seen learning how to ride a bicycle. Two of them can be seen carefully holding their friend as well. So that he does not take a tumble.

The share was uploaded on Instagram with a caption that helps viewers understand what exactly is happening in the video. It reads, “ADORABLE: Neighbourhood children help their friend learn how to ride a bicycle!” And there is a good chance that this video will bring a smile to right about anybody's face and brighten up their day.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 13 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this video. It has also received more than 21,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Oh! That's really a very cool, awesome idea and they're helpful with their friends, neighbourhood.” “Best video in a long time. What a great place to live and wonderful friends,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So sweet, that's what I call good neighbours.”

What are your thoughts on this video by Good News Correspondent? Did it make you smile as well?