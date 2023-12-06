Lone crocodile fights off a group of sharks circling it

A shocking video captures the moment a lone crocodile came face to face with a group of sharks. Shared on Instagram, the video not only shows how the crocodile fought with the sharks but also how it emerged as the winner at the end. The image shows a group of sharks circling a crocodile. (Instagram/@jessie_leigha)

Instagram user Jessie, whose bio says she is a ‘female professional fisherman’, posted the video. “Unfriendly nighttime guests, the sharks had a few chomps on Mr. Snappy,” she wrote as she posted the video.

The clip opens to show a group of sharks circling a crocodile. They keep getting closer to the reptile and it seems like they will attack it at any moment. However, the table turns as the crocodile suddenly starts moving rapidly and the sharks scatter. The video ends with the crocodile swimming away from the sharks.

Take a look at this video of a crocodile and a shark:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 7.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this scary encounter?

“Where the hell do crocs and sharks coexist so I know where to stay away from?” posted an Instagram user. “Where in the nightmare puddle is this?” added another. “The sharks are harmless nurse sharks! The only unfriendly guest is the gator,” argued a third. “That shark tried to take that croc's arm off!” shared a fourth. “Croc and sharks at the same place,” wrote a fifth.