‘Look Zelenskyy, even the First Lady owns a suit’: Melania Trump’s tan suit makes internet lose it

On Monday, Melania Trump visited the US Capitol to discuss the Take It Down Act which is aimed at helping victims of revenge porn and deepfake. The First Lady arrived wearing a three-piece tan suit, matching heels and a black tie. Her attire left fans speechless, with many calling her the “boss”. It also reminded many of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - who recently sparked a controversy for his choice of clothing while visiting Donald Trump at the White House. First lady Melania Trump walks through the Capitol wearing a three-piece tan suit. (AP)

What did Volodymyr Zelenskyy wear?

When Zelenskyy stepped out of his car in the White House, President Donald Trump said to him, “You're all dressed up today.” The Ukrainian leader wore a military-style black sweatshirt with a Ukrainian trident instead of button-down shirts, ties, and suits.

According to the BBC, Zelenskyy, who has been wearing such attire since 2022, has previously announced that he opted for this particular clothing style to show solidarity with soldiers fighting against Russia.

The question about his attire also came up during the now-infamous Oval Office meeting, where Zelenskyy met with Donald Trump, JD Vance, and other dignitaries in front of international media. During the session, a reporter accused the Ukrainian of disrespecting the occasion by not wearing a suit when his counterpart was seen in formal attire.

Social media reacts:

Melania Trump’s attire amid the Zelenskyy row has prompted people to post varied comments. While some referenced Zelenskyy, others couldn’t keep calm over the First Lady's sharp look.

An individual posted, “Look Zelenskyy, even the First Lady owns a suit.” Another added, “The way she is doing things, I would not be surprised to see her very high in politics one day.” A third expressed, “She is so elegant and classy. She manages to make a suit feminine. Stunning.” A fourth wrote, “The Boss just arrived! RESPECT!”

Melania Trump’s new signature style:

Melania Trump’s tan suit matches her other ensembles, which she has been wearing since her husband, Donald Trump’s second term in office. She showcased similar attire, a white shirt and black suit while attending the National Governors Association dinner at the White House.