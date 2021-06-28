Home / Trending / Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL
This Instagram video on mangoes will leaving laughing.(Instagram/@rjkarishma)
Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Digital creator and radio jockey Karishma has shared this hilarious video on Instagram which perfectly sums up the confusion one has while buying mangoes.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:00 PM IST

‘Alphonso, naam toh suna hi hoga?’ But how many other kinds of mangoes do you know about? Well, if you’re someone who loves to eat mangoes but always gets confused with the different names of the different mango varieties, this Instagram video may just feel extremely relatable.

Digital creator and radio jockey Karishma has shared this hilarious video which perfectly sums up the confusion one has while buying mangoes. In the clip, she plays out a scene in which she goes to pick up some mangoes. However, the different names cause her some issues.

Maine seb khana shuru kardiya hai iss chakkar mai ab (I have started eating apples instead after all this),” she mentions in the caption of her video. We’ll just let you watch the clip so you enjoy it completely.

Watch the video below:


Posted about a week ago, the video has collected over 45,000 likes and several hilarious comments.

“This is amazing,” reacted an individual. “Totapari papa ki pari… kadak rhyming,” added another. “Meri bhi yahi problem hai (I have the same problem),” posted a third.

Many others simply used laughing emoticons to share their reactions to the video.

What do you think about this clip? Did it make you laugh out loud?

Story Saved
