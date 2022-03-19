Love stargazing? These pictures by Nasa will leave you stunned

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) often shares such posts on the Instagram pages they manage that never fail to amaze people. Those are the posts that give people a chance to know about and explore the beauty of the world that lies beyond the Blue Planet. Their recent share is just the same and it is a real treat for those who love stargazing.

“March is a pretty good month to be a stargazer. In the northern hemisphere, you can find cosmic objects included in the Messier catalog – maybe even trying to find them all for a #MessierMarathon! Enjoy some of Hubble’s Messier views here!” they wrote along with the pictures.

Started by astronomer Charles Messier in the 18th Century, the Messier catalog includes some of the most fascinating astronomical objects that can be observed from Earth’s Northern Hemisphere, reports a blog by Nasa. Revised over the years, this catalog charts fascinating deep-sky objects that can be seen not only through powerful telescopes but also by using the small ones. There is also a special award given by the Astronomical League (an organization for amateur astronomers) to those who succeed in spotting each of these objects.

Take a look at the post that may leave you stunned:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has amassed about 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the images.

“Honestly, the universe is a beautiful place which never stops to amaze me,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “Awesome,” expressed a third. “Such incredible beauty, it is awe inspiring,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the beautiful images posted by Nasa?

