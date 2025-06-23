LPG cylinder leak triggers massive blast, man and woman narrowly escape in viral video. Watch

In a terrifying incident captured on CCTV, a man and a woman narrowly escaped a massive fire that erupted in a house following an LPG gas leak. The clip, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the duo attempting to fix the leak moments before a fiery explosion engulfs the room. A viral video captured a kitchen explosion caused by a gas leak.(X/@gharkekalesh)

Though the exact location of the incident remains unknown, timestamps on the footage suggest it occurred on Wednesday, June 18, around 3 pm.

Desperate attempt to contain the leak

The video shows a red LPG cylinder lying on the kitchen floor, with gas visibly leaking from its pipe. A middle-aged woman is first seen struggling to control the situation. Unable to stop the heavy leak, she rushes out to seek help.

Moments later, she returns with a man, and the two enter from separate doors, attempting to shut the gas valve. However, the gas had already saturated the air in the room, creating a volatile environment.

Flames erupt in seconds

As the pair work frantically near the cylinder, a sudden explosion erupts, originating from the kitchen stove. Flames shoot out instantly, engulfing the entire room in a fiery blaze. Fortunately, the woman had kept all doors and windows open—an act that likely saved their lives by allowing much of the gas to escape and minimising the impact.

Watch the clip here:

The viral clip was shared on X by the account Ghar Ke Kalesh, with the caption: "They were fortunate that all doors and windows were open, allowing much of the gas to escape outdoors, significantly reducing the explosion's impact."

The video has since garnered more than 12.5 million views and prompted a wave of responses and safety reminders from viewers.

Social media reacts with shock and relief

One user commented, "They’re lucky to be alive. One second later, and it would’ve been a tragedy."

Another added, "The whole thing could have turned fatal. Please never try to fix a gas leak without professional help."

A viewer wrote, "This gave me chills. It looked like something out of a movie, but it was real."

“Their instinct to keep the doors open saved their lives,” one person noted, “Always good to know the basics of gas safety.”

Another user said, "Scary to watch, but a big reminder to always turn off the main valve if there’s even a hint of gas smell."

“I held my breath watching this. So glad they made it out safely,” someone else posted.