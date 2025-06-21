Texas man suffers burns on 40 percent of his body after saving dog from house fire

A Texas man has endured a harrowing ordeal after suffering third-degree burns to nearly half of his body while saving his dog from a house fire. The blaze, which was caused by a fuel leak, occurred at Zain Cano’s San Antonio home on May 22, as reported by The People. A Texas man was left hospitalised for a month after a gas leak caused a fire; he ran inside to rescue his dog.(Reddit)

Fire triggered by motorcycle mishap

According to Cano’s detailed post on Reddit, the incident began when he had been working on his motorcycle and failed to secure the fuel line. The leaked petrol seeped into the carpet and ignited, triggering the house fire. “Luckily I was the only one home at the time,” he wrote. “But I realised my dog was in the house and ran in to get him.”

Though Cano initially managed to escape the fire with minimal injuries, he rushed back into the flames upon realising that his dog, Clarence, was still inside. That act of bravery cost him dearly.

Third-degree burns and prolonged hospital stay

By the time Cano emerged with Clarence, the fire had engulfed the house. His girlfriend, Jenna Carter, later revealed through a GoFundMe appeal that Cano suffered third-degree burns covering 40% of his body and required an extended hospital stay lasting over a month.

“He’s going to need multiple weeks of continuous medical care and help from me,” Carter wrote. “He has to use a walker and cannot use his hands.” She added that the couple is now homeless and seeking donations to secure a temporary, accessible place to live during Cano’s recovery.

Community support and ongoing challenges

Carter’s fundraising page describes the couple’s urgent need for a “stable environment” where Cano can heal. “Anything that’s able to be contributed will help immensely and go straight into finding an affordable, handicap-friendly place to stay to make this transition for Zain as painless and worry-free as possible,” she explained.

Cano, meanwhile, continues to grapple with the emotional and physical toll of the incident. “The recovery process has been literally the worst experience of my life,” he shared on Reddit. “I feel horrible because my family is now homeless because of my mistake. We’re staying at a motel for the time being but it’s expensive, and I can’t work and probably won’t be able to for at least another month or more.”