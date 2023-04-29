Lucknow eatery sells ‘24 carat gold chai’, video sparks mixed reactions

Chai is a drink that most people love. There are also numerous videos on the Internet that show people giving different twists to this famous beverage. One such video was shared by a food blogger from Lucknow. The Instagram video shows an eatery making chai with gold foil. The clip, however, has prompted mixed reactions among netizens. While some were impressed, others expressed their discontent. The image shows a cup of ‘24 carat gold chai’ sold at an eatery in Lucknow.(Instagram/@eattwithsid)

“Tag a Richi Rich, who can try this!” reads the caption posted along with the video, referencing a cartoon character known for his immense wealth. The post also mentions that the beverage costs ₹150.

The video opens to show a person pouring tea in a cup and mixing malai in it. After they finish, they take a gold leaf and carefully place it on top of the cup. A text overlay on the screen also explains that the name of the beverage is “24 carat gold chai”.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 6,700 views. Additionally, the video has gathered several likes and comments. The clip also prompted people to share mixed reactions. While some expressed their amazement at the beverage, others were not so happy.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Kuch bhi [Just about anything],” wrote an Instagram user. “Kuch bhi matlab,” joined another. “Yum,” commented a third. A few reacted using smiling face with heart-eyes emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?