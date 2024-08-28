Lucknow woman claims waiter bolted cafe’s door after she entered, shares how she escaped

A woman took to Reddit to describe a scary encounter she had in a cafe in Lucknow. She alleged that a waiter bolted the doors after she entered the place with her friend and recalled how they escaped after having an ominous feeling that something was wrong. A Lucknow woman’s Reddit post about a shady cafe has sparked chatter. (Unsplash/Brooke Cagle)

The woman shared that she and her friend went to the SRS City Mall in Lucknow, and by the time they were done with their work, they wanted to have coffee. However, they couldn’t get it inside the mall, so they decided to visit a nearby cafe. She wrote that they felt that the entire cafe building was “shady” and the place gave “really weird vibes.”

“The guy who greeted us gave us a pretty creepy smile. We peeked in through the door and it was so dark, absolutely no bright lights. Just those dim aesthetic lights which serve no purpose whatsoever. And the place reeked of hukka. (I'm asthmatic and was scared for my life atp). We took just 2 steps forward to see the interior, and this waiter guy bolted the door behind us,” she wrote, recalling the incident.

"Gosh we were so scared. I immediately turned back, opened the door and both of us just ran outside. We kept hitting the lift call button but that stupid lift was stuck again. The waiter said, ‘Madam kahan jaa rhi hain aaiye baithiye toh kya dikkat hui?’ (Ma’am where are you going? Tell me the issue),” she added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the share has collected nearly 100 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments, with many agreeing with the OP that the place she mentioned seems “shady” to them too.

What did Reddit users say?

“Usually in cafes where they serve hookah they usually bolt so that no one comes up directly and checks if hookah is being served, maybe because they don't have the licence. Still these types of places are really shady and dangerous,” shared a Reddit user.

Another posted, “Been there with my mates once for sheesha and we took the same decision after sitting there for maybe 10 minutes (we even ordered but decided to leave).”

A third commented, “People are going crazy in Lucknow opening cafes just right and left of every street. There are so many of them and most of them are shady. In fact, I don't prefer SRS mall at all. Its parking is actually creepy. Please be safe and go only to the only few cafes that are actually trustworthy or you have been there before.”

A fourth individual expressed, “You did the right thing OP! Always trust your instincts no matter what in these scenarios, it's not a f**k around and find out the situation. Anyways if you wanna have coffee anywhere near srs again there's a Cafe de Leila just 800 metres away on the road towards janeswar.”

A fifth person wrote, “Near SRS you will get Shady Spa too.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit user’s post about a “shady” Lucknow cafe?