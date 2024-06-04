19-year-old claims she was ‘physically harassed’, shares video: ‘I am extremely disappointed and disgusted’

A 19-year-old took to Instagram and posted a video claiming she was physically harassed while at a shop. She also posted a caption sharing more about the situation and said that it was “shameful that nobody took any action” even after she showed the footage, which allegedly shows her getting harassed. The image is taken from the video that a woman shared, claiming that she was physically harassed. (Instagram/@twooshhika)

In a longer video shared on YouTube, she says that she was at a shop when a man allegedly touched her butt. She then says that after the incident, she started screaming, and many refused to believe her, saying, “She is creating drama”. Later, she insisted on checking the footage, and subsequently, they visited the police station. In the YouTube video, someone asks her to slap the man, which she later shares was the police. However, she refuses to take up violence and asks the authorities to punish him. She also adds that she felt that the cops didn’t take her case seriously.

“On 17th April, I was physically harassed and people gathered around the place did not believe me, until they were shown the camera footage. It is shameful that nobody took any action, and I was the only one raising my voice. When the camera footage came out, the culprit casually started to walk out, and I kept shouting asking people to stop him but not even a single person did. And to my surprise that man has a wife AND A DAUGHTER! A LOT happened which I'm not even allowed to share in public,” she wrote.

“I am extremely disappointed and disgusted. I feel weak, and I regret that a few incidents occurred while I was seeking help. Even talking about all this is so uncomfortable,” she added.

“All the power to you. The fact that you were able to speak at the scene of that obscene crime is itself so powerful,” wrote a YouTube user.

“I am so sorry you had to go through this. Super proud that you actually took the stand. He will never do something like that again with any girl. More power to you,” shared another.

“You took a stand for yourself, as every girl should. Thank you for setting an example, and I'm sorry that it happened to you!” added a third.

People on Instagram also shared similar comments. Some also expressed that they were sorry that no one spoke up for her.

(HT.com cannot independently verify the claim)