 Madonna’s Oscars after-party goes desi with naan and samosas on the menu | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Madonna’s Oscars after-party goes desi with naan and samosas on the menu, Simu Liu says the food was ‘yum’

Madonna’s Oscars after-party goes desi with naan and samosas on the menu, Simu Liu says the food was ‘yum’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 13, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Simu Liu took to X to review the food he had at three Oscars after-parties and expressed that the food at Madonna’s Oscars after-party was ‘yum’.

After the curtains fell on the 2024 Oscars, celebrities changed into their cocktail outfits and attended after-parties. Canadian actor Simu Liu, who attended not just one but three Oscars after-parties, shared his review of the food served to guests. The food that he liked the most was the Indian dishes served at the after-party hosted by singer and actor Madonna.

Simu Liu (left) liked the food served at Oscars after-party organised by Madonna (right). (X/@SimuLiu and Instagram/@madonna)
Simu Liu (left) liked the food served at Oscars after-party organised by Madonna (right). (X/@SimuLiu and Instagram/@madonna)

Read| Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Madonna’s Oscars afterparty: 'They seemed very happy together’

Simu Liu shared a detailed review of the food served at some Oscars after-parties. He started his review with the food presented at the Governors Ball and said that he ‘inhaled food the whole time’. Liu wrote, “Food at the after-parties: Governors Ball - insane. wood-fired pizzas, paella, wagyu, sliders, peking duck?!? Did nothing but inhale food the whole time.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He then shared that burgers from In-N-Out Burger were served at the Vanity Fair. He also added that one “Can’t go wrong,” with this menu.

The actor also reviewed the food served at Madonna's Oscars after-party. He found the food ‘yum’. Any guesses about what was on the menu? Well, the menu had naan, and samosas, among other items. Yes, you read that right! “Madonna—full spread of curry, rice, naan, and samosas. Yum!” concluded Liu.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Simu Liu here:

The tweet was shared on March 13. It has since accumulated over three lakh views and the numbers are still rising. Additionally, the tweet has also received a flurry of likes and comments from netizens.

Also Read| Kendall Jenner's daring look for Oscars 2024 after party is all about sheer silhouette, lace detailing and chic glam

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“This is the celebrity content I live for!” posted an individual.

Another added, “All these food updates are great, but what the people really want is the tea on Taylor and Travis at Madonna’s party.”

“This is exactly what I love hearing,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “This is the kind of behind-the-scenes celebrity stuff people actually want to know.”

“This is the only review that matters!” wrote a fifth.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On