Madonna’s Oscars after-party goes desi with naan and samosas on the menu, Simu Liu says the food was ‘yum’

After the curtains fell on the 2024 Oscars, celebrities changed into their cocktail outfits and attended after-parties. Canadian actor Simu Liu, who attended not just one but three Oscars after-parties, shared his review of the food served to guests. The food that he liked the most was the Indian dishes served at the after-party hosted by singer and actor Madonna. Simu Liu (left) liked the food served at Oscars after-party organised by Madonna (right). (X/@SimuLiu and Instagram/@madonna)

Simu Liu shared a detailed review of the food served at some Oscars after-parties. He started his review with the food presented at the Governors Ball and said that he ‘inhaled food the whole time’. Liu wrote, “Food at the after-parties: Governors Ball - insane. wood-fired pizzas, paella, wagyu, sliders, peking duck?!? Did nothing but inhale food the whole time.”

He then shared that burgers from In-N-Out Burger were served at the Vanity Fair. He also added that one “Can’t go wrong,” with this menu.

The actor also reviewed the food served at Madonna's Oscars after-party. He found the food ‘yum’. Any guesses about what was on the menu? Well, the menu had naan, and samosas, among other items. Yes, you read that right! “Madonna—full spread of curry, rice, naan, and samosas. Yum!” concluded Liu.

The tweet was shared on March 13. It has since accumulated over three lakh views and the numbers are still rising. Additionally, the tweet has also received a flurry of likes and comments from netizens.

