News / Trending / Maharashtra forest department sets Guinness World Record for writing ‘Bharat Mata’ with 65,724 saplings

Maharashtra forest department sets Guinness World Record for writing ‘Bharat Mata’ with 65,724 saplings

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 03, 2024 07:37 PM IST

The world record for the ‘largest potted sapling word’ was created during the ongoing Tadoba Festival 2024 in Maharashtra.

In the ongoing Tadoba Festival 2024 in Maharashtra, the state’s forest department used thousands of saplings to create a world record. The department used a total of 65,724 saplings to spell out the words ‘Bharat Mata’ and set the world record for the ‘largest potted sapling word’. A video of saplings arranged in a fashion to read ‘Bharat Mata’ was shared on Instagram and has impressed social media users.

A total of 65,724 saplings were used to spell out the words ‘Bharat Mata’. (Instagram/@airnewsalerts)
A total of 65,724 saplings were used to spell out the words ‘Bharat Mata’. (Instagram/@airnewsalerts)

“Forest Department of #Maharashtra created a Guinness Book of World Records by creating the words’ Bharat Mata’ from 65,724 saplings in Chandrapur,” wrote All India Radio (AIR) News on Instagram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the next few lines, AIR added, “State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar congratulated the forest department for achieving these milestones in ongoing ‘Tadoba Mahotsav 2024’ organised at Chandrapur. As many as 65,724 plants of 26 species were used for creating the word #BharatMata.”

In the video, one can see State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar cutting the ribbon at the ongoing Tadoba Festival in Chandrapur. The video also shows the closeup of saplings that were used to write the words ‘Bharat Mata’. Towards the end of the clip, officials from the record-keeping organisation present the certificate to Mungantiwar and other dignitaries present on stage.

Watch the entire video here:

The video was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 5,000 times. The share has also received numerous likes and a flurry of comments. An individual wrote, “Superb,” while another posted, “Very nice.”

Tadoba Festival 2024

The three-day Tadoba Festival 2024 kicked off on March 1 and will conclude today, March 3. The event is organised by the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) to ‘support wildlife conservation, sustainable tourism and preservation of Maharashtra’s heritage’.

In 2023, Assam Forest Department bagged the world record for the longest line of potted saplings. The department used 3,22,444 saplings to set up a spiral circling outwards from a centre point with a length measuring 22.22 km. The saplings which were used for the world record were indigenous to Assam and were in great condition.

