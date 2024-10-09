Maharashtra man schools van full of cops for spitting on road, internet says, ‘Sahi kia’

Even though spitting on the road is a punishable offence in India, it is common to see people continue the unhygienic practice. While the police are expected to ensure that this public nuisance is stopped, in a viral video, a man can be seen scolding and threatening a policeman over spitting on the road. In the clip, recorded at a traffic signal in Maharashtra, a man and a woman are seen on a bike next to a police van. (X/@Arhantt_pvt)

In the clip, recorded at a traffic signal in Maharashtra, a man and a woman are seen on a bike next to a police van. The raises his finger and yells at a policeman inside the van.

Take a look at the viral video here:

When the cop tries to stop him from talking, he yells at him and asks him how he would feel if someone spat on him. "It someone spat on you would you be quiet? You should be ashamed," he says.

The video which has over 322,000 views has resonated with users on social media who praised the man for standing up the policeman.

"We need more such people'

"Salute this biker who warn the policeman for spitting from the van. We need more such people who speak up for right things without any fear," one user said, commending the man for not staying quiet.

"Just because they are law officials, they think they can do anything they want. If someone spits on you, how is it justified. If a common man would have done this to a policeman, they would have been punished," read a second comment.

'Sahi kia video record krke," said another user.

Another user tagged the Maharashtra DGP and chief minister's office and asked, "I hope the law is equal for everyone in Maharashtra?"

"Spitting on the street in India is just a way of saying, ‘I care about this place, so much that I’ll decorate it with my saliva'," opined one user.

"Spitting from the bus is quite disturbing for both passing vehicles and fellow passengers," read another comment.