UK vlogger accuses Indian cop of confusing him, desis school ‘oversmart tourist’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 09, 2024 01:15 PM IST

The UK vlogger, after his conversation with the Indian cop, mocked him. His remarks didn’t sit well with social media users, and they schooled him.

A UK vlogger’s rant about an Indian cop backfired after desi social media users pointed out that the policeman was trying to help him be safe. In a video shared by the foreigner, a policeman is seen asking him to vacate a beach, adding that only fishermen are allowed to go near the waters.

The image shows an Indian cop asking a UK vlogger to vacate a beach. (Instagram/@jackaynsleytravel)
The image shows an Indian cop asking a UK vlogger to vacate a beach. (Instagram/@jackaynsleytravel)

“Policeman confuses me on South Indian beach,” content creator Jack Aynsley wrote as he posted the video. In the clip, he roams on a beach with red flags placed near the waters.

Also Read: Viral: Foreigner's India tour video draws attention, netizens have mixed reactions

A policeman standing with an umbrella asks Aynsley to vacate the beach, but he keeps arguing with the cop. Finally, while leaving the beach, he remarks rudely about the policeman.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 8.5 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 41,000 likes.

People defend the cop:

People were irritated by the vlogger’s behaviour, slamming him for failing to understand that the cop was asking him to move for his safety.

“He is not confusing you. You are confused,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “He is just warning you it's unsafe there.” A third expressed, “Policeman is not confusing you. You are confusing him.”

Also Read: ‘Why didn’t you stop her’: Man claims ‘creepy girl’ filmed foreigner without his consent in Delhi Metro

A fourth commented, “You are crossing your limit by not listening to the police. Only fishermen allowed, don't you understand?” A fifth joined, “Bro… that red flag indicates high alert. (Not all days) Visiting beaches on those days is prohibited for your safety. These time waves are totally unpredictable. Hats off to the policeman.”

What are your thoughts on this UK vlogger’s video?

