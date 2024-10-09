Doorbell camera captures haunting moments leading to man fatally shooting shirtless, off-duty cop

A decorated police officer was fatally shot after he reportedly tried to break into his neighbour’s house. A harrowing video of his final moments has surfaced on social media, leaving people disturbed. It shows the off-duty and shirtless officer trying to gain access to his neighbour’s home before being shot. The image shows Aubree Horton trying to break into his neighbour’s home before being fatally shot. (Screengrab)

“These were the haunting final moments of Atlanta police officer Aubree Horton, 32, before he was shot dead. Horton can be seen frantically running around shirtless and barefoot, then slamming against the door of a home. After attempting to communicate with Horton through the door, the homeowner cracked the door, and the off-duty officer ‘forcibly rushed inside’ and knocked him over. The homeowner then shot Horton, ‘fearing for his life.’ The officer was pronounced dead at the scene,” Dailymail wrote as they posted the video on their Instagram page.

The video shows the off-duty cop running across a lawn, reaching his neighbour's front door. He slams his body against the door in an attempt to break it while shouting “kill me”. He then sits down in front of the door with his hands on his head. At this point, the homeowner tries communicating with him but fails. He gets shot soon after. Reportedly, the police concluded that the homeowner shot the off-duty cop in “self-defence.”

(Warning: The video captures a disturbing scene. Viewer discretion is advised.)

What did the police say?

"On an attempted burglary, we understand that an individual attempted to gain entry into the residence," Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds explained, reported Fox 5 Atlanta. "Once inside, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual. At this time, the individual is deceased."

Authorities said that Horton, who lived in the neighbourhood, could have been experiencing a mental health episode or was under the influence of narcotics.

"We believe the burglar lived in the neighborhood," the sheriff said, adding, "This is an active investigation, and there are many details we're still working to uncover."

Horton was a nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department. He was named “investigator of the year.”