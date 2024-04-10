US police officers rush to save K9 stabbed multiple times while trying to apprehend ‘violent’ suspect. Watch

A video of police officers rushing to save a K9 injured in the line of duty was shared on social media. As per reports, the brave dog named Enzo got stabbed multiple times while trying to apprehend a suspect. The image shows a K9 named Enzo working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He got stabbed in the line of duty. ( Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )

DailyMail shared a video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on Instagram. “Heartbreaking moment Las Vegas cops race to save K9 Enzo after he was injured in line of duty,” the outlet wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the video, a cop is heard saying to Enzo, “You did good. You are a good boy", as he rushes to a veterinary hospital. As the video progresses, the medical staff is seen taking a blood-covered Enzo from the police to start treatment. Later, Enzo is airlifted and taken to another medical facility for further treatment.

LVMPD later shared an update on Instagram about Enzo’s health. They posted a video that shows the dog with its handler. “Enzo is going home,” they wrote. “Enzo will continue to recover for the next several weeks and will remain off the job. Thanks for the incredible outpouring of support after this incident,” the department added.

How did Enzo get stabbed?

Enzo got stabbed while protecting a team of officers from LVMPD, reported ITV. On March 29, the officers were called to detain an armed man. He started firing, which led to SWAT, the negotiator and the K9 unit being called to the scene. Enzo was the member of the K9 unit who bravely tried to help his human colleagues apprehend the suspect. In the process, the perpetrator, armed with a knife, stabbed the dog multiple times.

Take a look at the video of the police rushing to save Enzo:

Since being shared, the video has collected close to 1.1 lakh views. The clip has further accumulated nearly 3,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I was ready to cry this morning. What a sweet, brave boy,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Thank you, k9 Enzo, for your bravery. Thankful to the vet staff and his handlers for saving his precious life,” shared another.

“Tears in my eyes,” added a third.

While many wished Enzo a speedy recovery, some reacted to the video using heart emoticons.