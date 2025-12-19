Man drives Mahindra Thar onto Dimapur railway tracks, gets stuck; video goes viral

A shocking video from Nagaland showing a Mahindra Thar driving onto railway tracks at Dimapur railway station has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). The incident took place on December 16, 2025, at around 11:35 pm.(@motordave2/X)

The incident took place on December 16, 2025, at around 11:35 pm. According to Dimapur police, the Thar illegally entered the railway tracks near the station platform and got stuck on Line No. 1 close to the old flyover area on the Burma Camp side.

The video, which shows the vehicle stuck on the railway tracks inside the station premises, was widely shared on X, with many users calling the act reckless and dangerous.

Safety norms violated:

According to a report by the Nagaland Post, Dimapur police said that a Mahindra Thar was found to have illegally entered the railway tracks near Dimapur railway station.

A 65-year-old man from Signal Angami, Dimapur, was reportedly driving the vehicle.

After receiving the information, the PRO (Public relations officer) said police teams, along with railway officials, quickly reached the spot. The vehicle was safely stopped and removed from the railway tracks, and no passengers, railway property, or members of the public were harmed.

The PRO said an initial inquiry showed that the incident happened due to serious negligence and a violation of traffic and railway safety rules. The vehicle and the driver were taken into custody, and a case was registered at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Dimapur.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on X by Dave (Road Safety: City & Highways), with the caption, “What’s with Mahindra #Thar Driver?”

Social media reacts:

The video triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock over the incident.

Several people described the act as irresponsible and dangerous, saying it could have led to a serious accident.

One of the users commented, “Government should cancel the license for these kinda drivers or should ban these vehicles.”

A second user commented, “If the vehicle doesn't seize, and the driver isn't penalised heavily, more such incidents are bound to happen.”

“He thought it would be like the movies where he drives on the track, what a dumb person,” another user commented.