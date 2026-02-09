Malaysian influencer fined ₹9.2 lakh for giving homeless man rice with chicken bones: 'Calculated act of exploitation'

A 23-year-old Malaysian social media influencer has been fined RM40,000 (around ₹9.2 lakh) after posting an offensive video showing three teenage boys giving a homeless man rice mixed with chicken bones. The influencer, identified as Tang Sie Luk, pleaded guilty to knowingly creating and uploading extremely offensive content, according to a report by Mothership. Tang has since deleted the video and issued a public apology. (Instagram/@aluk_77 )

Tang first uploaded the video on the Chinese social media platform Douyin on August 3, 2025, before sharing it on Instagram. The now-deleted video began with a voiceover saying, “Today we are going to do a kind deed.” It then showed three teenage boys eating pieces of fried chicken from a KFC box before remarking that it would be “a waste to throw the bones away.” They packed the bones with rice and handed the food scraps to a homeless man.

How did the victim react? The video soon sparked outrage online, with many condemning the teenagers’ behaviour. “The victim has also said he felt insulted and angry by the accused’s actions. This was not an act of charity. It was a calculated act of exploitation, using human suffering to create social media content for entertainment and public attention,” the prosecutor said, according to the outlet.

Tang, who did not have legal representation, requested the minimum fine, citing his remorse and apology. He also admitted to uploading the video, which ran for over a minute.

However, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission deputy public prosecutor Fadhi Ab Wahab pushed for a deterrent sentence, arguing that the act was exploitative rather than charitable.

The judge ordered the influencer to pay RM40,000 (around ₹9.2 lakh) in fines and four months’ imprisonment if he failed to do so. However, he reportedly paid the amount soon after the verdict was announced.

Tang has since deleted the video and issued a public apology. “I sincerely repent for this chicken bone incident. Next I’m going to change myself in a whole new way to present it to everyone,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Social media reactions Despite the apology, social media users continued to condemn Tang’s actions. “You’re a grown adult and still don’t understand basic right and wrong. Giving a homeless person chicken bones is not content — it’s disrespect. Go and find the man you hurt and apologise to him. Your viewers don’t need an apology. He does,” one user wrote.

“Unforgivable! Even thinking of such content is unthinkable. Only a sicko would do it. Show respect and kindness to the homeless man and prove it to disappointed Malaysians instead of talking with no relevant action,” commented another.

“You should apologise to the man and do something for the homeless if you are truly sincere,” wrote a third user.