Grab Malaysia driver filmed touching passenger inappropriately, asking her ‘rate’ in disturbing video

He then asked the woman her “rate,” saying: "How much? How much to rent a room with you?"

In the clip, the driver can be seen stretching his arm toward the passenger’s thigh while asking: "How old are you this year? Can you speak Mandarin?"

The incident took place in the Malaysian city of Johor Bahru, according to a CNA report. Disturbing footage of the driver’s sexual harassment was shared on Facebook by the victim’s sibling on February 1.

The controversy emerged after a video circulated on social media showing a male driver allegedly reaching toward a passenger inside his vehicle while making inappropriate remarks in Mandarin.

A Grab driver in Malaysia has been permanently banned from the ride-hailing platform and faces the loss of his work license after a widely circulated video showed him sexually harassing a woman passenger. The incident has triggered a swift crackdown by the Ministry of Transport and sparked a formal investigation by the police.

The passenger, whose age has not been disclosed, used her hand to shield herself and also gripped an article of clothing placed over her legs. She did not verbally respond to the driver, but said at one point that she cannot be acquired.

An anonymous user claiming to be the passenger’s sibling uploaded two videos and a screenshot of the Grab ride details to a Facebook group called JB Chui Shui Zhan. According to the post, the ride took place on February 1, from Taman Mount Austin to R&F Mall near the Causeway.

Victim traumatised The passenger was reportedly in tears during the ride and locked herself in her room upon returning home. Her sibling said the family has already filed a complaint against the driver and plans to lodge a formal police report once she is emotionally ready.

"I'm really angry and my heart hurts," the sibling wrote in the Facebook post. “I hope that [the driver's] family members, friends and partner can help to correct him.”

Grab responds Grab Malaysia confirmed that the driver’s account has been permanently banned from its platform. “We are truly sorry that the passenger went through this distressing experience on our platform. We have reached out to offer our support, and the driver-partner’s account has been banned, while we will cooperate with the authorities as needed,” the company said.

A Grab spokesperson added that “every partner undergoes a stringent screening process before joining our platform” and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to passenger safety.

Authorities get involved Johor Bahru Selatan police confirmed they are investigating the incident. Police have yet to lodge an official report and are working to identify the driver.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to immediately revoke the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence of the Grab driver implicated, preventing him from operating on any e-hailing platform. He also said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) will summon all e-hailing operators, including Grab, to present plans to strengthen passenger safety.

“The ministry will not tolerate any behaviour that threatens passenger safety and is ready to support the victim in ensuring police action is taken against the perpetrator,” Loke said.