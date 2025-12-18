Indian-origin cab driver arrested for raping unconscious passenger in California: Report

An Indian-origin cab driver was arrested for alleged assault of an unconscious passenger in a California city, according to reports. Even after the trip ended, Sekhon kept driving the victim across Camarillo and allegedly sexually assaulted her.(X Video grab/Fox 11)

The accused, identified as Simranjit Singh Sekhon, was arrested on December 15. He was charged with rape of an unconscious victim, Fox11 reported, quoting officials from Ventura County Sheriff's office.

Sekhon allegedly assaulted an unconscious passenger, as he drove her around in the city of Camarillo, in California, according to the sheriff's office.

What had happened?

The allegedly crime took place in November 2025, as the major crimes sexual assault unit received reports of an assault in the city of Camarillo.

The reports made way for a detailed investigation.

According to the report, the prime suspect picked up the victim in Thousand Oaks. Even though the ride was marked as completed, he continued to drive the victim around Camarillo, where the assault occurred. The 21-year-old victim had reportedly fell asleep in the cab.

Sekhon's bail is set at a whopping $500,000.

What's next?

Sekhon is set to appear in court on December 29 at an early disposition conference. In his earlier appearance in court for an arraignment, he had pleaded not guilty.

As further investigation is underway, detectives also believe that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Authorities have not disclosed which rideshare or cab service Sekhon was affiliated with at the time of the alleged assault, nor have they provided details about his immigration or visa status.

