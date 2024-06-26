Mallika Dua reveals about getting scolded by CA after her 8 lakh ‘penalty shocker’

Mallika Dua recently appeared in the first episode of Zerodha's Girl Boss podcast, where she opened up about a range of topics, including how she was once fined ₹8 lakh. While speaking with host Sahiba Bali, she explained the importance of financial literacy and hiring an experienced CA. The image shows Mallika Dua conversing with Sahiba Bali, revealing her ‘penalty shocker’ and the importance of having a well-informed CA. (Instagram/@zero1byzerodha)

A snippet of the video, where she talks about her penalty, was shared on the Instagram page Zero1 by Zerodha. “Mallika spills the beans on her 8 lac penalty shocker, viral videos, negotiation skills, corporate life, pay parity and so much more,” reads the post's caption.

In a longer video posted on YouTube, she talks about how she wanted to become an astronaut as a kid. She recollects her college days and the courses she opted for. During the conversation, she also talks about her family’s financial situation while growing up.

As the video progresses, she shares how she landed her first job and eventually gets to the point where she talks about her penalty and her interaction with a “proper CA”.

Since being posted, the video has collected nearly 3.2 lakh views. The share had further accumulated more than 6,300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

Founder of production house DING Infinity, Tanveer B, reacted to the share and wrote, “They waste time teaching us trigonometry. I have no idea where to use that. I’m now writing a script around it. About a man who goes crazy, trying to figure out the purpose of trigonometry in life.” Dua replied to the comments with “Hahahahah”.

Another person posted, “So well said. This should be part of the curriculum". A third asked, “So how does one verify if the CA is authentic or a phoney? What exactly happened?”

As for this social media user, they posted, “For anyone who’s had education till high school, income tax is a detailed chapter in class X maths”.

Mallika Dua is an actor and comedian who rose to fame with her social media caricature videos. She is the daughter of renowned journalist Vinod Dua and Dr Padmavati Dua. Unfortunately, she lost both her parents in six months.

