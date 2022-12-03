Mama beautifully practices ballet with her baby in a chest carrier. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that show people showcasing beautiful ballet skills. One such video with an adorable twist is creating a buzz online. The video shows a mama practicing the beautiful dance form while carrying her baby in a chest carrier.

Instagram user Gracie Holway, whose bio says she is a freelance ballet dancer in Los Angeles, posted the video on her page. Alongside, she also shared a beautiful caption.

“My whole life I’ve dreamed of being a ballet dancer and a mama. I always thought it would be one or the other, but lately I’m realizing they can coexist and that is pretty special thank you @idotadmor_official for giving us this beautiful space to dance, and for @ottaviotaddei for capturing these moments that I will cherish forever,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show the mama with her baby in a chest carrier. Throughout the video, she keeps on showing graceful moves as her baby sits comfortably.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few months ago, the video has accumulated close to 1.5 million views. Additionally, the clip has also received several comments from people. Some showed their reactions though heart emoticons.

“I love this,” posted an Instagram user. “Absolutely love this,” shared another. “You are the best momma,” expressed a third. “Heart Melting and gorgeous,” commented a fourth. “This will be a beautiful memory for your baby when he grows older,” wrote a fifth.