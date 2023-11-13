close_game
Mama cat introduces kitten to little girl in viral video. Watch

Mama cat introduces kitten to little girl in viral video. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 13, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The now-viral video shows how mama cat introduces her kitten to a little girl and lets her pet it.

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that capture heartwarming interactions between animals and humans. Such videos have the superpower to melt our hearts into puddles and leave us with a warm, fuzzy feeling. And this viral video of a mama cat and a little girl is bound to lift your spirits. You might even end up hitting the replay button over and over again.

Little girl petting the kitten. (X/@Yoda4ever)
“Cat introduces her kitten to a little girl,” reads the caption to the video shared on X handle @Yoda4ever. The video opens to show the cat approaching a little girl and sitting in her lap. As the camera pans, one can see one of the kittens behind the mama cat. Upon seeing it, the girl lifts it and comforts it in her lap.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on X on November 12. It has since gone viral with over 23.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly growing. The share has also accumulated numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video of the cat:

“That’s really very cute,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “The little girl and the cats are both adorable.”

“This is the cutest thing she’s a Disney princess in the making,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Cat walking away like that kitten is your responsibility now.”

“I’m done with the Internet for today because I want to end on a good note and nothing is going to beat how adorable this is,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Adorable (I think I needed that).”

“How cute!” exclaimed a seventh.

