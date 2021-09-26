Home / Trending / Mama dog takes care of tiny kittens like her own. Watch
The image shows the mama dog taking care of the kittens.(Jukin Media)
The image shows the mama dog taking care of the kittens.(Jukin Media)
trending

Mama dog takes care of tiny kittens like her own. Watch

The video opens to show a dog sitting on what appears to be a bed.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:45 PM IST

A video showcasing the love of a mama dog for a few tiny kittens makes for a delightful watch. This is a video that will not only fill your heart with a warm feeling but may leave you with a wide smile too. It is one of such videos that you may end up watching over and over again.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on what appears to be a bed. She is surrounded by a few tiny kittens. Captured in Bangladesh, the video shows the animal treating the small felines like her own. In fact, at a point in the video, when an individual tries approaching the felines, the dog makes a growling sound to protect the babies.

Take a look at the incredible video that may make leave you very happy:

What are your thoughts on the sweet video? Did it leave you with a smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.