Video of mama rat scurrying to save her babies from drowning has again created a buzz on social media. Screengrab
Mama rat rescues her kids from drowning. Old video goes viral again

This video of mama rat scurrying to save her kids from drowning has tugged at the heartstrings of people once again.
By Shreya Garg
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:28 PM IST

The Internet is flooded with heart-melting videos of animals, and it seems netizens can’t get enough of them. Just like this viral video showing a mama rat rescuing her kids from drowning.

The video had gone viral on social media in 2020, and has once again managed to capture the attention of people after being recently re-shared on Reddit.  In the video, the mama rat is seen scurrying to get her kids out from the burrow that got overflowed with rain water. The clip also shows her dropping them to a safer place after rescuing them. 

Watch the video here:

The viral video has got over 24,000 upvotes and counting. It has also received many wonderful comments.

“Heartbreaking, nah. I’m goddam INSPIRED,” wrote one user. “Rats are actually very smart and emotional little animals! I have them as pets and they’re really wonderful and terribly misunderstood,” remarked another. “My heart. Omg I can't!!! What a sweet little angel saving all of her babies,” posted a third.

What do you think of the video?

