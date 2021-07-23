Home / Trending / Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
The image shows the mama red panda who gave birth to a cub at Darjeeling zoo.(Twitter/@ANI)
Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

The mama red panda named Yeshi, who gave birth to a cub, is an inhabitant of Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling, West Bengal.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:28 AM IST

There are certain types of stories on the Internet that often leave people happy and with a smile on their face. Animals giving birth to welcome new members of their species are among such tales. If you also feel the same way, there is a chance that this incident of a red panda mom giving birth to a cub at a Darjeeling zoo will warm your heart.

ANI shared the incredibly happy news on Twitter. They also posted a few images showcasing the red panda mom.

“A female red panda, Yeshi, gave birth to a cub at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling,” they wrote. They also added a quote from Dharmdeo Rai, the director of the zoo. It talks about the health of the red panda mama and her newborn baby. "Both mother and cub are doing fine. This is the fifth birth of a red panda cub in this season," it reads.

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 400 likes.

