Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh on how she deals with social media hate: ‘Take action where…’

Days after a woman shared her “honest review” about Mamaearth’s products and suggested that one should “immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin”, co-founder Ghazal Alagh revealed how she deals with social media hate. Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh shared how she maintains her mental peace in a post on X. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

The Chief Mama said that she doesn’t let “people’s views or social media hate affect her beyond a certain point”, adding that she takes “action” wherever required and “moves on” with her life.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Alagh also shared how she maintains her mental peace whilst “managing 7 brands, 2 kids, 1300+ employees, and more”. She then listed three ways to keep “stress and anxiety” in check.

No phone rule

Alagh shared that she doesn’t check her phone for a set amount of time after waking up and going to bed. “No phone for the first two hours after waking up and one hour before sleeping. I top it up with five hours of no digital contact on Sundays,” she wrote in a post on X.

Getting bored to think creatively

Getting bored every day fuels Alagh’s creative thinking. She added, “Getting bored for at least 30 to 60 minutes every day. This fuels my creative thinking, which helps me in my business.”

Don’t let social media hate affect you

The Chief Mama said, “Not letting people’s views or social media hate affect me beyond a certain point. Take action where needed and move on.”

Take a look at Ghazal Alagh’s post below:

Responding to Alagh’s question in the post on maintaining mental peace, a social media user wrote, “[I maintain it] by [going on] morning walks.”

“For me, Spotify and my morning walk give me a positive start to the day. Understanding who does what best has helped us in our business the most. Everyone can't do everything. Hence, collaborate and grow. Also, I learnt that creativity can also be learnt,” added another.

A third X user chimed in, “For me, I prefer ‘deep breathing’ at least three times a day. It takes hardly 05-07 minutes. It is an instant relief.”

“Meditation session in the morning,” and “Gym and exercise,” were what other internet users wrote.

Earlier this month, Alagh responded to an X user’s viral “honest review” and said that the woman “woke up with a lot of hate”.

“If you see these products anywhere, immediately pick them up, throw them in the dustbin, and run away,” wrote X user Aditi while sharing a picture of Mamaearth products on the microblogging platform.

Ghazal Alagh replied to this post on X and wrote, “Hey Aditi. Just sorry you woke up with a lot of hate. I hope you feel better soon. I would have loved to address if there was a problem. But I couldn’t find any apart from you hopping onto a Twitter trend and finding a picture of the products.”

“Quality on Mamaearth is my personal guarantee, and I am here to address each and every concern that you, or anyone on Twitter, might have. I am DM away and if any of my consumers have feedback or issue with any mamaearth product, I will get back to them,” she added.

The woman named Aditi responded to Ghazal and wrote, “I'm glad that you finally woke up too. How is sharing honest feedback hateful? As I said, you guys can’t handle honest reviews. You are being defensive here, but I’m glad that you are ready to address the issue.”